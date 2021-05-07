Oneida Aptitude 6-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Sets for $8

Use coupon code "MOM" for a savings of $12 on these fork, spoon, and knife sets (Aptitude Teaspoons pictured). Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Apply coupon code "3A9H7FBL" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DM-US via Amazon.
- mirror finish
- includes 8 of each: dinner forks, dinner spoons, dinner knives, tea forks, and teaspoons
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
Apply coupon code "MOM" to save $37 off list and make this a real low for a set this big. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Stainless steel knife blades
- Hand wash
- Sheaths
That's a $5 drop from September, $60 off, and the second-best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Carleigh or Garland Frost.
- service for 12
- 18/0 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on Skechers shoes from $25, ASICS shoes from $40, Nike shoes from $50, adidas shoes from $60, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 25% off eligible items (these are marked as such on their product page).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Sign In or Register