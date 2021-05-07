Oneida Aptitude 6-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Sets for $8
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Oneida Aptitude 6-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Sets
$8.49 $10
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon code "MOM" for a savings of $12 on these fork, spoon, and knife sets (Aptitude Teaspoons pictured). Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MOM"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Oneida
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register