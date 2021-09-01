One Touch Can Opener for $21

Save $14 off list by applying coupon code "Moobibear30". Buy Now at moobibear.com
- ergonomic
- battery operated (not included)
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more from popular brands like Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and KitchenAid. Even better, several items qualify for further savings via rebate when you buy multiple appliances. (Eligible items are marked with their applicable rebates.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a $19 savings. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 LED colors w/ mixed mode
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 7 colors
- 5 glowing modes
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Sign In or Register