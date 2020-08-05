New
13 Deals · 56 mins ago
$18 $40
$2 shipping
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $2.49, but orders of 2+ get free shipping.
Features
- Pack includes two 8 ", two 12", two 14 "four 20", five 26 "and five 32" One-Tie straps.
- Made and packaged in the USA.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/5/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
