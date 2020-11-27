New
One Plus Corporation · 1 hr ago
OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Phone for T-Mobile
$1 in cart w/ OnePlus 8 Pro purchase $599
This works out to getting both phones for $800 – $250 less than you'd pay for them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at One Plus Corporation

Features
  • The 7T features
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
    • 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
  • The 8 Pro features
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
    • 1440x3168 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED touch display
    • 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
    • 48MP quad camera
