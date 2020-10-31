Banggood · 1 hr ago
OnePlus 7 256GB Android Smartphone
$399 $1,000
  • Use code "BGOP7" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from Hong Kong and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
  • 6.41" FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop display
  • 2340x1080 Conring Gorilla Glass 6
  • 8GB RAM
  • Snapdragon 8-core processor
  • 48MP and 5MP cameras
  • 16MP selfie camera
  • NFC capable
  • UFS 3.0
  • Code "BGOP7"
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
