OnePlus 7 256GB Android Smartphone
$399 $1,000
$2 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51.

Update: Shipping is now $2.30. Buy Now at Banggood

  • Use code "BGOP7" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from Hong Kong and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
  • 6.41" FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop display
  • 2340x1080 Conring Gorilla Glass 6
  • 8GB RAM
  • Snapdragon 8-core processor
  • 48MP and 5MP cameras
  • 16MP selfie camera
  • NFC capable
  • UFS 3.0
  • Code "BGOP7"
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 3 hr ago
jmarty23
This store has poor customer service.
9 hr 18 min ago
johnjt
I already reported them last week to Dealnews. No response and they're still listing their products.
17 hr 46 min ago
nematoda
Dealnews claims to keep track of bad companies. Here's something from the website:

"Although DealNews is not responsible for the claims or conduct of the merchants mentioned in the deals we report, we are deeply concerned with the buying experiences of our readers and endeavor to only list deals from reputable merchants .... We endeavor to avoid listing deals from merchants who fail to live up to their claims, misrepresent merchandise, or are unresponsive to customer complaints."

If Banggood is really selling defective products and unwilling to take them back you should report directly to Dealnews. With enough complaints, I would hope that Dealnews lives up to its promise and would stop listing "deals" from that seller.
17 hr 50 min ago
johnjt
I would not buy anything from Banggood. I ordered a micro computer from them for $140. Which I found on Dealnews. It arrived DOA and they refused to take it back. Offered me $40 to have it repaired which is impossible because I believe the motherboard is dead.
18 hr 21 min ago