OneOdio.com · 1 hr ago
$45 $100
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "SUPERS1" and save over 50% off list. Similar headphones are going for over $60 elsewhere. Buy Now at OneOdio.com
- In Black (in White too but costs $47.25 after discount)
- transparency mode
- up to 45-hours of playtime on a single charge
- foldable
Micro Center · 4 wks ago
Jlab Wireless Earbuds at Micro Center
free
pickup
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Headphones Outlet Deals at Crutchfield
from $28
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Audio-Technica Closed-Back Premium Gaming Headset
$50 $130
free shipping
It's $5 under our December mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- 6" boom microphone
- 5Hz - 35GHz frequency response (That is some bass, people.)
- Model: ATH-PG1
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Leather Cases for Airpods
$6.99 $22
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in 4 colors.
- snug fit
- ring buckle
- compatible with Generation 1 and 2 AirPods
OneOdio.com · 3 days ago
OneOdio.com Sale
Extra 20% off sitewide
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HAPPY20" to save on a range of headphones. Shop Now at OneOdio.com
