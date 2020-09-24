New
OneOdio.com · 28 mins ago
OneOdio Pro-10 Studio / DJ Headphones
$28 $39
free shipping

It's $11 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at OneOdio.com

Features
  • both sizes of AUX audio input adapters (3.5mm and 6.35mm)
  • 20Hz-20KHz frequency response
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones OneOdio.com
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register