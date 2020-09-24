New
OneOdio.com · 28 mins ago
$28 $39
free shipping
It's $11 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at OneOdio.com
Features
- both sizes of AUX audio input adapters (3.5mm and 6.35mm)
- 20Hz-20KHz frequency response
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 72% off
free shipping
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earphones
$50 $199
free shipping
That's $60 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
New and Refurb Headphones at Woot
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Ends Today
OneOdio.com · 2 days ago
OneOdio TWS Earbuds
$28 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CSDTEYGSH" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at OneOdio.com
Features
- maximum noise reduction
- IPX5 waterproof
- chargring case
OneOdio.com · 2 days ago
OneOdio Pro 10 Studio Over-Ear Headphones
$28 $39
free shipping
It's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at OneOdio.com
Features
- adapter-free
- 50mm driver
- 3db sensitivity
- 32ohms impedence
Sign In or Register