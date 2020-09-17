OneOdio.com · 1 hr ago
$32 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TX2CJ32N" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at OneOdio.com
Features
- extended boom microphone
- HiFi sound quality
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Nintendo Switch Street Fighter II Fighting Stick Mini
$51 $60
free shipping
That's $3 under our previous mention and $9 under list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- officially licensed by Nintendo & Capcom
- features Chun-Li & Cammy
- 10-foot cable
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 days ago
Refurb Oculus Rift w/ Touch VR Controllers
$300 $400
free shipping w/ Prime
That's about $100 less than you'd pay for a new Rift S model and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90 Day Woot Warranty applies.
Features
- ergonomic design
- touch controllers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gulikit Kingkong Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40XK58K4" to make this the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aknes via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with Switch, Windows (PC X-input / PC D-input), and Android
- supports wired and wireless connection
- auto pilot gaming button
- dual vibration motors
- Model: NS09
Amazon · 5 days ago
JYSW Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite
$14 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "ZUE7LDJS" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Juyang via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 3 levels of vibration
- dual motors functions
- turbo and screenshot functions
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
Sign In or Register