Banggood · 1 hr ago
One-Netbook One Mix 2s 7" 256GB Windows Tablet
$500 $670
$2 shipping

That's $170 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Use code "BGonemix2s" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from Hong Kong and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • Intel Core M3-8100Y dual core up to 3.4GHz processor
  • 7" 1920x1200 high resolution touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB PCI-E SSD
  • fingerprint recognition
  • includes stylus
  • 6,500mAh battery
  • dual-band WiFi
  • Intel HD graphics
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGonemix2s"
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets Banggood
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register