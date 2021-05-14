One Day Macy's Cologne Sale: up to 74% off, most for $25
Macy's · 42 mins ago
One Day Macy's Cologne Sale
up to 74% off, most for $25
free shipping w/ $25

Save on a selection of two dozen fragrances for men and women. Brands include Calvin Klein, Burberry, Perry Ellis, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Pictured is Calvin Klein Men's Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette Spray, 1 oz. for $25 ($20 off and a price low).
  • Most qualify for free shipping. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping by padding your order to $25 or more.
  • Expires 5/17/2021
    Published 42 min ago
