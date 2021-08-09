On Women's Cloudswift Classic Shoes for $100

It's a savings of $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- In several colors (Glacier White pictured).
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a rare discount on such a popular and comfortable shoe."
- Helion superfoam
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The majority of shoes in this sale are priced under $50, with styles from Calvin Klein, Rockport, Stacy Adams, and more. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's both the best price we could find by $71, and the same savings off list. Buy Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In Iron Grey/High Voltage/Light Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey.
Shop over 60 discounted styles. Shop Now at Merrell
- Pictured is the Merrell Men's Strongbound Peak Mid Waterproof Boot for $131.99 (low by $8).
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Sign In or Register