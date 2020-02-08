Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Omen by HP 15.6" Intel Core i7-9750H Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,399
free shipping

That's a total savings of $499 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 resolution FHD display
  • 16GB RAM; 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card
  • Intel WiFi 6 AX 200; Bluetooth 5.0
  • includes an OMEN Mouse 400 and OMEN Headset 800
  • Model: 15-dc1088wm
