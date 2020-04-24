Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Ultimate Meals 25-Piece Assortment
$139
$18 shipping

This Ultimate Meals Assortment even includes breakfast, and who doesn't love breakfast? Feed the whole fam with this combo and spend $114 less than you would buying it all separately. Breakfast for dinner... Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 1 (2-lb.) Fully Cooked Pot Roast
  • 1 (30-oz. package) Meat Lover's Lasagna
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) Chicken Fried Steaks
  • 4 (3-oz.) Italian Chicken Breasts
  • 8 (4-oz.) Italian Breaded Veal Patties
  • 1 (16-oz.) Meat Lover's Butcher's Breakfast
  • 2 (12-oz. packages) Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
  • 4 (4-oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
