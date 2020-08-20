New
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks The Favorite Collection with Cabernet Sauvignon
$160
free shipping

That's $129 less than you'd spend purchasing it separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (5-oz.) butcher's cut filet mignons
  • 4 (4-oz.) boneless pork chops
  • 8 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks burgers
  • 8 (2.88-oz.) potatoes au gratin
  • 8 (4-oz.) caramel apple tartlets
  • 1 (0.33-oz.) signature seasoning packet
  • Wines of Substance cabernet sauvignon
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register