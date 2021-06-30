Omaha Steaks Steaks & More Grill Pack for $160
Omaha Steaks · 26 mins ago
Omaha Steaks Steaks & More Grill Pack
$160 $322
Features
  • 4 (10 oz.) Butcher's Cut New York Strip
  • 4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (1 lb. pkg.)
  • 4 (5 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
  • 4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 1 (16 oz. pkg.) Omaha Steakhouse Fries
  • 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
  • 1 (3.1 oz. jar) Signature Seasoning
