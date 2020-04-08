Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 34 mins ago
Omaha Steaks Signature Steaks & More 66-Piece Bundle
$175
free shipping

Calling all meat lovers! Sirloins, pork chops, burgers, and more. This package has it all, and you'll shave $229 off what you would pay separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (5-oz.) sirloins
  • 4 (5-oz.) bacon-wrapped bistro steaks
  • 8 (4-oz.) boneless pork chops
  • 8 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks burgers
  • 8 (3-oz.) gourmet jumbo franks
  • 8 (3-oz.) kielbasa sausages
  • 1 (12-oz. package) all-beef meatballs
  • 8 (3.81-oz.) individual scallop potatoes
  • 8 (2.88-oz.) potatoes au gratin
  • 8 (4 oz.) caramel apple tartlets
  • 1 (0.33 oz.) signature seasoning packet
