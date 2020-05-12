Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Plentiful Proteins 43-Piece Bundle
$199
free shipping

Burgers, and chops, and meatballs, oh my! This carnivorous bundle is $141 less than you'd pay buying it all separately, so it is all gains! Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (5-oz.) Top Sirloins
  • 8 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
  • 4 (4-oz.) Boneless Pork Chops
  • 4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (1-lb. package)
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) Chicken Fried Chicken
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) Chicken Fried Steaks
  • 1 (3-lbs. package) Italian Chicken Fingers
  • 8 (3-oz.) Kielbasa Sausages
  • 4 (3-oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 1 (12-oz. package) All-Beef Meatballs
  • 1 (0.33-oz.) Signature Seasoning Packet
