Omaha Steaks Grilling Greats 25-Piece Bundle for $190

Omaha Steaks Grilling Greats 25-Piece Bundle + 8 free filet mignon burgers
$190 $330
That is $140 less than you'd pay purchasing these items separately. Plus, you'll receive eight 5.3-oz. filet mignon burgers for free. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • four 5-oz. bacon-wrapped filet mignons
  • four 5-oz. butcher's cut top sirloins
  • four 6-oz. boneless pork chops
  • four 7-oz. chicken skewers with vegetables
  • four 6-oz. brisket burgers
  • four 2.25-oz. apple and gouda chicken sausages
  • 1-oz. jar Signature Seasoning
