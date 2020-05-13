Open Offer in New Tab
New
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks Grand Grilling Assortment 30-Piece Bundle
$189 $285
free shipping

Even if your favorite steakhouse is closed, you can still grill great steaks and save $96 off list in the process. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • four 5-oz. butcher's cut filet mignons
  • four 5-oz. top sirloins
  • eight 3-oz. kielbasa sausages
  • one 12-oz. pkg. all-beef meatballs
  • four 3.75-oz. Steakhouse Hash Browns
  • four 2.88-oz. potatoes au gratin
  • four 4-oz. caramel apple tartlets
  • one 0.33-oz. Signature seasoning packet
Comments
