Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Freezer Filler Favorites 51-Piece Bundle
$175
$22 shipping

Stock your freezer with this combo and be set with delicious dinners to last you for a while. It's also $216 less than you'd pay buying these items separately, so it won't leave your wallet too lean. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Tips
  • As a bonus, when you purchase this combo, Omaha Steaks makes a donation to Feeding America.
Features
  • 4 (5-oz.) Top Sirloins
  • 4 (5-oz.) Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons
  • 8 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
  • 8 (3-oz.) Kielbasa Sausages
  • 8 (3-oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 2 (12-oz. pkg.) All-Beef Meatballs
  • 1 (16-oz. pkg.) Omaha Steakhouse Fries
  • 8 (2.88-oz.) Potatoes au Gratin
  • 8 (4-oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Groceries Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register