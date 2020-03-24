Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Freezer Filler Essentials Bundle
$149 $291
free shipping

You're flattening the curve by staying home, but you can still eat well! Save $142 off list on a tempting array of family dinners, and even a drool-worthy meat lovers' butchers breakfast, which includes sausage, ham, bacon, onions, potatoes and peppers -- everything but the eggs! Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 1 (2 lbs.) Fully Cooked Pot Roast
  • 1 (12 oz. pkg.) All-Beef Meatballs
  • 1 (24 oz.) Skillet Meal: Shrimp Scampi
  • 1 (24 oz.) Skillet Meal: Tempura Orange Chicken
  • 1 (3 lbs. pkg.) Italian Chicken Fingers
  • 1 (54 oz.) Slow Cooker Meal: Pork, Peppers, & Beans with Rice
  • 1 (18 oz. pkg.) Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
  • 1 (16 oz.) Meat Lover's Butcher's Breakfast
Details
Comments
