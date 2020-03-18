Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks Freezer Filler Essentials Bundle
$129 $260
$20 shipping

That's a savings of $131 over buying these items separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 1 (3 lbs.) Oven-Fried Chicken Tenders
  • 1 (2 lbs.) Fully Cooked Pot Roast
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) Chicken Fried Steaks
  • 1 (20-oz. pkg.) Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
  • 1 (30-oz. pkg.) Beef Shepherd's Pie
  • 1 (30-oz. pkg.) Meat Lover's Lasagna
  • 1 (24-oz.) Skillet Meal: Tempura Orange Chicken
  • 1 (12-oz. pkg.) All-Beef Meatballs
