Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Omaha Steaks · 31 mins ago
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Happy Family Assortment 33-Piece Bundle
$175 $318
free shipping

Fill up the freezer and save $143 off list in the process! Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • four 5-oz. butcher's cut filet mignons
  • two 1-lb. pkgs. premium ground beef
  • four 3-oz. Italian chicken breasts
  • four 4.5-oz. chicken fried steaks
  • four 3-oz. gourmet jumbo franks
  • one 18-oz. pkg. chicken fettuccine alfredo
  • one 12-oz. pkg. all-beef meatballs
  • four 2.88-oz. potatoes au gratin
  • four 3-oz. mini baguettes with garlic butter
  • four 4-oz. caramel apple tartlets
  • one 1-oz. jar Signature Seasoning
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register