Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Collection 36-Piece Bundle
$159 $311
free shipping

That's a savings of $152 and a yummy way to feed your family while being stuck at home. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 2 (5-oz.) Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons
  • 2 (6-oz.) Filet Mignons
  • 2 (6-oz.) Top Sirloins
  • 4 (4-oz.) Boneless Pork Chops
  • 4 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
  • 8 (3-oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 2 (4.5-oz.) Stuffed Sole with Scallops and Crabmeat
  • 4 (5.5-oz.) Stuffed Baked Potatoes
  • 4 (2.88-oz.) Potatoes au Gratin
  • 4 (4-oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
