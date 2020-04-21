Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Collection 31-Piece Bundle
$149 $283
free shipping

This tasty collection is perfect for dinner for two. Whether you're grilling outside or firing oven, you'll have restaurant quality from the safety of your own home. It is also $134 less than you'd pay buying these items separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

  • As a bonus, when you purchase this bundle, Omaha Steaks makes a donation to Feeding America.
  • 2 (5-oz.) Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons
  • 2 (5-oz.) Top Sirloins
  • 2 (5-oz.) Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons
  • 4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (1-lb. package)
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) Chicken Fried Steaks
  • 1 (12-oz. package) All-Beef Meatballs
  • 4 (3-oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 4 (5.5-oz.) Stuffed Baked Potatoes
  • 4 (2.88-oz.) Potatoes au Gratin
  • 4 (4-oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
