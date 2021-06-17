Omaha Steaks Butcher's Stock Up 35-Piece Assortment for $225
Omaha Steaks Butcher's Stock Up 35-Piece Assortment
That's $248 under what you'd pay purchasing these items separately.

  • eight 5-oz. butcher's cut filet mignons
  • eight boneless chicken breasts (2-lb. package)
  • eight 6-oz. boneless pork chops
  • two 1-lb. packages premium ground beef
  • eight 3-oz. gourmet jumbo franks
  • one 3.1-oz. jar Signature Seasoning
