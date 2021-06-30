Omaha Steaks Bacon-Wrapped Family Pack for $146
Omaha Steaks · 28 mins ago
Omaha Steaks Bacon-Wrapped Family Pack
$146 $294
free shipping

No, you won't be wrapping your family in bacon, but you will get bacon-wrapped tastiness in this pack-up that's $148 off list and the lowest price we could find. (DealNews is not responsible for any consequences if you wrap a family member in bacon.) Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

  • 2 lbs. premium ground beef
  • 1 Signature Seasoning
  • 4 bacon-wrapped filet mignons
  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • 4 Omaha Steaks burgers
  • 4 chicken skewers with vegetables
  • 4 individual scalloped potatoes
  • 4 caramel apple tartlets
