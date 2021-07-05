Omaha Steaks Bacon-Wrapped Family Pack for $131
New
Omaha Steaks · 45 mins ago
Omaha Steaks Bacon-Wrapped Family Pack
$131 $294
free shipping

That's $163 under what you'd pay purchasing these items separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Tips
  • Click this link.
  • Close the pop-up window.
  • Click here to add the package to your cart.
  • Click back through to your cart to see this price and complete your purchase.
Features
  • 2 lbs. premium ground beef
  • 1 Signature Seasoning
  • 4 bacon-wrapped filet mignons
  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • 4 Omaha Steaks burgers
  • 4 chicken skewers with vegetables
  • 4 individual scalloped potatoes
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Groceries Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register