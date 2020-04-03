Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks 49-Piece Butcher's Bundle
$169
$22 shipping

That's a savings of $214 off list price. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • four 5-oz. bacon-wrapped filet mignons
  • four 5-oz. top sirloins
  • eight 4.5-oz. chicken fried chicken
  • eight 4-oz. Omaha Steaks burgers
  • eight 3-oz. gourmet jumbo franks
  • eight 3-oz. kielbasa sausages
  • 12-oz. package of all-beef meatballs
  • four 2.9-oz. potatoes au gratin
  • four 4-oz. caramel apple tartlets
  • Published 1 hr ago
