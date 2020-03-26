Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks 36-Piece Ultimate Gourmet Assortment
$149 $287
free shipping

With tax refunds coinciding with social distancing, you might as well splurge on some good eats! Save $138 off list on an assortment including filet mignon, top sirloins, caramel apple tartlets, and more. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (5 oz.) Filet Mignons
  • 4 (5 oz.) Top Sirloins
  • 4 (4 oz.) Boneless Pork Chops
  • 4 (4 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
  • 4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
  • 2 (4.5 oz.) Stuffed Sole with Scallops and Crabmeat
  • 4 (2.88 oz.) Potatoes au Gratin
  • 4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
  • 1 (0.33 oz.) Signature Seasoning Packet
