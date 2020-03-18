Open Offer in New Tab
New
Omaha Steaks · 1 hr ago
Omaha Steaks 36-Piece Ultimate Gourmet Assortment
$149 $343
free shipping

That's $194 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (6-oz.) filet mignons
  • 2 (5-oz.) top sirloins
  • 4 (4-oz.) boneless pork chops
  • 8 (4-oz.) Omaha Steaks burgers
  • 4 boneless chicken breasts
  • 4 (4.5-oz.) chicken fried steaks
  • 1 (12-oz. pkg.) all-beef meatballs
  • 4 (2.88-oz.) potatoes au gratin
  • 4 (4-oz.) caramel apple tartlets
  • 1 (0.33-oz.) signature seasoning packet
