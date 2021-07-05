Omaha Steaks 25-Piece Supreme Summer Sizzle Pack for $140
New
Omaha Steaks · 47 mins ago
Omaha Steaks 25-Piece Supreme Summer Sizzle Pack
$140 $160
free shipping

That is $134 below what you'd pay purchasing these items separately. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • four 5-oz. bacon-wrapped filet mignons
  • four 5-oz. top sirloins
  • four 6-oz. boneless pork chops
  • four 5-oz. Omaha Steaks burgers
  • four 2.88-oz. potatoes au gratin
  • four 4-oz. caramel apple tartlets
  • 1-oz. jar Signature Seasoning
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register