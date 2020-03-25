Open Offer in New Tab
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks 14-Piece Seafood Favorites Bundle
$149 $219
free shipping

You may not be able to get to the beach, but this deal brings the beach to you! You'll get shrimp, scallops, fish, and more and save $70 off list in the process. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks

Features
  • 4 (6 oz.) Marinated Salmon Fillets
  • 6 (4.5 oz.) Stuffed Sole with Scallops and Crabmeat
  • 2 (18 oz. pkg.) Pub-Style Cod
  • 1 (24 oz.) Skillet Meal: Shrimp Scampi
  • 1 (16 oz. pkg.) Redhook Amber Beer-Battered Shrimp
