Walmart · 27 mins ago
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II 16.1MP Mirrorless Camera w/ 14-42mm II R Lens
$299 $449
free shipping

This easy-to-use and compact camera will go wherever you want to create your next masterpiece. It's also the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Adorama via Walmart.
Features
  • 3" LCD touchscreen display
  • 1920 x 1080 maximum video resolution
  • 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R lens
  • 5-axis image stabilization
