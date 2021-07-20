Olympia USA Eagle 25L USB Charger Backpack for $35

Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS414721". You'd pay over $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
- padded laptop/tablet compartment
- multiple compression straps
- dual-side mesh pockets
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
That's the lowest price we found today by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- two mesh water bottle pockets
- adjustable, padded straps
- can fit laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: TBB59404GL
That's a $34 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to four weeks.
- padded divider panel
- quick-release adjustable compression straps
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS684621" and save $13 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- collapsible to the size of an unspecified book
Apply coupon code "DNEWS89721" to drop it to $9.99 and save $40 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- breathable fabric
It's a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
- two 4.2-oz. Chorizo Rioja Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Nola Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Saucisson Sec Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Loukanika Salami
Sign In or Register