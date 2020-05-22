Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Get up to 80% off select apparel and sporting goods; 60% off select swimwear; up to 60% off fan gear; up to 50% off select footwear; 25% off select Nike and Under Armour apparel; plus savings on sunglasses, sandals, and more. Shop Now at Olympia Sports
Save on most major home appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ovens, dishwashers and more, as well as up to $160 off mattresses, and many more discounts. Shop Now at Costco
The 32GB and 128GB 2019 Apple iPads are close to their best-ever prices. There's also big savings on computers, appliances, TVs, iPhone, Apple watches, and Beats headphones. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of items such as patio furniture from $17, grills from $119, appliances from $149, tools from $9, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 150 discounted home goods, electronics, tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Nearest we could find is Walmart at $39, but everywhere else is at least $50. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
Only 15 items on sale, but it still manages to include football, baseball, hockey, and basketball choices! Shop Now at Olympia Sports
That's at least $19 less than other major retailers. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
That's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Olympia Sports
