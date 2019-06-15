New
$12 $75
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Olympia Rechargeable Rugged Waterproof Cree LED Flashlight for $11.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, $63 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends June 15. Buy Now
Features
- 5 memorized light settings
- IPX-8 waterproof to 6.6-feet
- 580-lumen output
- Cree LED technology
- Model: RG580
Details
Expires 6/15/2019
eBay · 2 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 9 hrs ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 21 hrs ago
Unisex Sun Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Sun Hat for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 14. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more for $5.99 each.
Features
- ships in a random neutral color
- one size fits most
New
That Daily Deal · 3 hrs ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our May mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack.
