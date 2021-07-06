Olympia Provisions Euro Salami Sampler for $49

It's a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
- two 4.2-oz. Chorizo Rioja Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Nola Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Saucisson Sec Salami
- two 4.2-oz. Loukanika Salami
Published 24 min ago
On July 6 from 3pm to closing, spake the words "Friends BOGO" to your cashier to get an entrée free with the purchase of another. Shop Now at Chipotle
Purchase any entree and take home a ready-to-prepare classic for later for $5. Buy Now at Olive Garden
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Apply code "BOGO50" to get a second footlong for half off at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Teach kids the value of reading, setting goals, and pizza in one fell swoop (you can decide for yourself which of those is most valuable *cough*pizza*cough*) – you can also grab printables, activities, and book recommendations while you're there. Shop Now
- you can enroll as a parent, a homeschooling parent, or a teacher of grades from PreK to 6
- teachers can set reading goals for their students – hitting the goal earns them a paper certificate, which can be redeemed for a Pizza Hut pizza
That's a savings of $71 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 28 vents
- measures 8.86” x 3.86” x 1.89”
- 430-grade heavy-duty stainless steel
That's a savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Bluetooth
- Noise cancellation
- Extra bass
- Microphone
- Adjustable headband
- Model: WHCH700N
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Includes frisbee, poles, and connectors
