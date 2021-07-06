Olympia Provisions Euro Salami Sampler for $49
Olympia Provisions Euro Salami Sampler
$49 $80
free shipping

It's a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
  • two 4.2-oz. Chorizo Rioja Salami
  • two 4.2-oz. Nola Salami
  • two 4.2-oz. Saucisson Sec Salami
  • two 4.2-oz. Loukanika Salami
