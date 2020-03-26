Personalize your DealNews Experience
What's better than a bowl of pasta? Even more pasta, of course. For $12.99, you'll get a hot entree along with soup or salad and breadsticks and a second entree, packaged and chilled for tomorrow's lunch. Shop Now at Olive Garden
It's at least $10 off the regular price of the Family Feast and you'd pay $39 or more if you ordered these items à la carte. Buy Now
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
That's some very inexpensive pizza and the first time we've seen this discount from Pizza Hut since last April. Shop Now at Pizza Hut
Participating Subway restaurants will hook you up with a free footlong of equal or lesser value when you buy two. Shop Now at Subway
