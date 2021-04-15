As part of its New Flash Sale starting at 8 pm ET on April 15, Olight World discounts the Olight Baton 3 Premium Edition Orange Flashlight from $110 to $77. It has 1,200-lumen output and 166-meter beam distance in a light the size of your pinky finger. It also has a 20-day max run time.
Plus, coupon code "dealnews10" will give you more discounts. (This code is good only for items not in the Flash Sale.) For example, choose among Olight tactical flashlights, M2R Pro Warrior Ocean Camouflage, Bicycle lights, EDC lights -- all up to 30% off. Buy Now at Olight World
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Clip the on-page coupon to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New World-US via Amazon.
- screwdriver rack
- wall mountable
- made of pine wood
- cord management channel
- measures 16.1" x 9.8" x 21.2" overall
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Sign In or Register