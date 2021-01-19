Newegg · 31 mins ago
Olight Warrior X Pro 2,100-Lumen LED Tactical Flashlight
$84 $120
free shipping

  • Available in Black only at this price.
  • Sold and shipped by Olight via Newegg.
  • 500 meter beam distance
  • 5,000mAh rechargeable battery
  • 8-hour run time per charge
  • includes MCC3 fast charging cable
  • IPX8 waterproof rating
