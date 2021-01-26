Save up to 35% off headlamps, tactical lights, EDC lights and more as part of the Olight Valentine's Day Flash Sale. Choose from the i5T EOS Brass (available for $31.96), Open 2 Blue, Warrior X Pro, MIT PLUS, and more as your favorite Valentine's Day gift. Plus, get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now at Olight World
Trawl through the instant savings, garage items, tools, and more all marked on the main page sale blurbs, with discounts up to 87% off which makes this the best sale we've seen in over a year (including the Black Friday sale). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- There are multiple sale pages in the scrolling banner.
- Some exclusions apply.
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
