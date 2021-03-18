Save up to 35% off during the Olight St Patrick's Day Sale. This flash sale runs from March 18 at 8pm ET to March 19 at 11:59pm.
Deals include a discount on Olight's first flashlight with wireless charging case, the Baton 3 Premium Edition for only $64.97, with free shipping.
Or choose among your favorite flashlights which also get the 35% off discount: the Baton 3, i5T EOS Brass, Marauder 2, Perun 2, and Obulb.
Alternatively, the coupon code "dealnews10" brings more discounts on items outside of the flash sale. (Code is valid only in non-flash sale listings.) Shop Now at Olight World
Expires 3/19/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "JESLED45" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- 100,000 hour lifespan
- zoomable
Save $22 when you apply coupon code "3HPZNH7N". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 aluminum adjustable wings
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C-80
Clip the coupon to get this price, which is within a buck of the lowest it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Addlon Lighting via Amazon.
- In Warm Yellow.
- UL Listed
- Weatherproof
- 11-Watts
