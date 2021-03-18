Save up to 35% off during the Olight St Patrick's Day Sale. This flash sale runs from March 18 at 8pm ET to March 19 at 11:59pm.



Deals include a discount on Olight's first flashlight with wireless charging case, the Baton 3 Premium Edition for only $64.97, with free shipping.



Or choose among your favorite flashlights which also get the 35% off discount: the Baton 3, i5T EOS Brass, Marauder 2, Perun 2, and Obulb.



Alternatively, the coupon code "dealnews10" brings more discounts on items outside of the flash sale. (Code is valid only in non-flash sale listings.) Shop Now at Olight World