Olight Perun Mini Magnetic Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $52
Newegg · 47 mins ago
Olight Perun Mini Magnetic Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$52 $65
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Olight via Newegg.
Features
  • IPX8 waterproof
  • equipped w/ USB magnetic charging cable
  • max 1,000-lumen output & 100-meter throw
  • includes Velcro duty patch for hands-free use
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/4/2021
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Newegg Olight
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register