Olight Perun Mini Magnetic Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $52

Newegg · 47 mins ago
$52 $65
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
- IPX8 waterproof
- equipped w/ USB magnetic charging cable
- max 1,000-lumen output & 100-meter throw
- includes Velcro duty patch for hands-free use
Expires 5/4/2021
Published 47 min ago
Newegg · 1 day ago
Olight Baton Pro Rechargeable LED Tactical Flashlight
$72 $90
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
- side-switch
- 2,000 lumens
- 3,500mAh 18650 battery
- magnetic charger cable
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Glandu 6,000-Lumen LED Spot Light Flashlight
$20 $43
free shipping
Apply code "XLJ8I2UR" to save 50%.
Update: It's now $20.49. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Silver.
- Sold by Senread via Amazon.
- 6 light modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- output port to charge phone
Amazon · 2 days ago
BNT Solar LED Flood Light 2-Pack
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40KFCM12" to save 50% off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zon BNT via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- 800 lumens
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: BNT-SJ10
Amazon · 1 day ago
Power Practical Luminoodle Under Cabinet LED Light Strip
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll save $3 over buying it directly from the manufacturer. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by Power Practical via Amazon
- includes a power switch and adhesive tape
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Euyee M4 Pro 2,000-Lumen Headlamp
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "4015CINJ" for a savings of $16, which drops it $3 under our December mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Euyee-NMS via Amazon.
- illuminates up to 200 meters
- 5 modes
- magnetic base
- right angle flashlight
- Model: M4-Pro
