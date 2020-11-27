Olight World · 33 mins ago
Olight Perun 2 Flashlight
30% off of 1, 40% off of 2 $100
free shipping

Olight World offers the Olight Perun 2 Flashlight in Limited Edition Orange for $69.97 (30% off) with free shipping.

To get 40% off of a 2-Pack, on the product page click "Perun 2 bundle i3T Desert Tan," just below the list of features on the right side of the page. Buy Now at Olight World

Features
  • customized 4,000mAh 21700 rechargeable battery
  • maximum output of 2,500 lumens
  • magnetic charging
  • proximity sensor to reduce the brightness for protection
  • a variety of hands-free uses, ideal for outdoors and indoors
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 10 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
