Newegg · 50 mins ago
Olight Obulb Portable Magnetic Orb LED Light
$22 $30
free shipping

Save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • In three colors (Gray pictured).
  • Sold by Olight via Newegg.
Features
  • magnetic charging base and adhesive metal badge
  • 630mAh rechargeable battery
  • 4 modes (including red light)
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 1.5m impact resistant
  • 2700K warm white
  • 2.13" diameter
  • 55 lumens
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/23/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Newegg
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register