eBay · 1 hr ago
Olight M2R Pro Warrior Tactical Flashlight
$88 $110
free shipping

It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Olight_Direct via eBay.
Features
  • 1,800 max lumen output
  • crenelated bezel
  • 5 modes
  • 5,000mAh 21700 rechargeable lithium battery
  • magnetic USB charging cable
  • IPX8 waterproof rating
  • looks like a lightsaber
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register