Olight World · 35 mins ago
Olight Limited Edition i5T EOS CU Flashlight
$30 $40
$5 shipping

Today only, Olight takes 25% off its Olight Limited Edition i5T EOS CU Flashlight, cutting it from $39.95 to $29.95. Shipping adds $5, or spend over $49 to qualify for free shipping. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Olight World

  • Today only
  • Max 300 lumens, 60 meters throw
  • Max 20 hours runtime
  • Powered by an AA battery (included)
  • IPX8 waterproof rated
  • Copper exterior
