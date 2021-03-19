Newegg · 1 hr ago
$94 $130
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
Features
- 4 colors
- dual switch
- USB charging
- proximity sensor
- 5,000mAh battery
- max 1750-lumen output
Details
Comments
-
Expires 3/23/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Jesled Solar LED Security Light
$16 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JESLED45" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
Features
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Lmaytech LED Rechargeable Double Head Flashlight
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply code "M5UWCKF2" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by J-Three via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Small.
Features
- spotlight with 3 brightness modes
- 5,000-lumens
- floodlight with 4 brightness modes
- up to 10 hours use on a single charge
- mountable
- Model: LM-S1002
eBay · 6 days ago
UltraFire Tactical T6 Flashlight 5-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
Features
- 100,000 hour lifespan
- zoomable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Addlon LED Outdoor 48-Foot String Lights
$34 $50
free shipping
Clip the coupon to get this price, which is within a buck of the lowest it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Addlon Lighting via Amazon.
- In Warm Yellow.
Features
- UL Listed
- Weatherproof
- 11-Watts
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Pulsar 2,300W Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator
$360 $1,050
free shipping
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Newegg · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 w/ AVG Internet Security
$75 $185
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
Newegg · 4 wks ago
Oculus Quest 2 256GB VR Headset
$399 w/ $20 Newegg Gift Card
free shipping
While this item is price-matched at most stores, the $20 Newegg gift card makes it the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- no PC or console needed
- 2 intuitive touch controllers
- requires Facebook account to log in
- backward game compatibility
